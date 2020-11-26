Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has insisted that it is not Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt’s fault that he has not been getting game time in recent weeks.

A product of the Manchester United academy, the 20-year-old midfielder was loaned out to the League One club in hope of providing him with much needed regular senior football this season.

Levitt is highly rated at Old Trafford and has already earned caps for Wales, but his loan spell at Charlton has not been going according to plan.

He has not had a minute of football since playing one half of Charlton’s 2-0 win over Northampton on 24th October and did not even make the matchday squad for their 4-2 defeat to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Bowyer insists that the midfielder has not done anything to continue to be out of the team, but conceded that he has not had the minutes this season that he would have liked.

However, he indicated that competition for places in the middle of the park is the fiercest in his squad.

The Charlton boss said in a press conference: “Dylan hasn’t done anything wrong.

“He hasn’t had as many minutes as he’d have liked or we’d have liked him to have.

“But the middle of the park is probably our strongest area.”

It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old’s situation will change before the transfer window swings back open again in January.