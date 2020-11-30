Netherlands legend Willem van Hanegem is confident that Ajax can put Liverpool in a tricky situation in the Champions League and feels the Dutch giants have to do so if they want to push their case for a last 16 spot.

English champions Liverpool host Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax in their fifth Champions League group stage game at Anfield on Tuesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit atop the group table with nine points, while Ajax and Atalanta are placed second and third, respectively, with seven points each.

Looking ahead to the game, Dutch legend Van Hanegem is positive that Erik ten Hag’s men have what it takes to cause a problem for the Reds at Anfield.

Anything but a win for Ajax and Atalanta winning against Midtjylland would see the Dutch side dropping to third ahead of the last group stage game and Van Hanegem stressed the need for them to win against Liverpool.

“Ajax can really bring a problem to Liverpool this week“, Van Hanegem wrote in his column in Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“And they must actually because Atalanta Bergamo, of course, will beat the Danish team who really can’t do anything at all.

“It will be exciting.“

Avoiding defeat against Ajax would ensure Liverpool’s passage into the next round of the Champions League.