Brighton are interested in signing Salernitana winger Loum Tchaouna in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 20-year-old winger has been one of the bright sparks in a deeply disappointing Salernitana side this season.

Rooted to the bottom of Serie A, Salernitana are almost certain to get relegated to the second tier of Italian football this season.

The club are worried about the financial ramifications of relegation and are likely to try and sell players to ease their concerns.

Tchaouna is one of the players who has been scouted heavily by several clubs and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Brighton are interested in him.

The Premier League side have been keeping tabs on the winger and are considering taking him to the south coast.

Brighton are known for unearthing uncut gems in the market and are prepared to bet on the 20-year-old.

He is likely to be available for not more than €8m to €10m in the next summer transfer window.

The winger has scored five times and registered four assists in 30 appearances in two competitions this season.