Fixture: Crawley Town vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against League Two outfit Crawley Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

Comfortably mid-table in the Premier League, Leeds will be looking to enjoy a good run in the FA Cup, starting with a positive result at The People’s Pension Stadium this afternoon.

They take on a Crawley side on a good run of form, having gone nine games unbeaten across all competitions; Crawley beat AFC Wimbledon to book their tie against Leeds.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla between the sticks, while Leif Davis, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Ezgjan Alioski form the backline.

Further up the pitch Bielsa goes with Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton in midfield, while Pablo Hernandez, Ian Poveda and Helder Costa support Rodrigo.

The Leeds boss has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Raphinha and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Team vs Crawley Town

Casilla, Davis, Struijk, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Shackleton, Hernandez, Poveda, Costa, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Caprile, Huggins, Jenkins, Casey, Harrison, Raphinha, Greenwood