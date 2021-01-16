Former Premier League defender Martin Keown has insisted that Leeds United never looked like scoring against Brighton at Elland Road, after they went down to a 1-0 defeat.

A 17th minute Neil Maupay goal was enough for Brighton to earn three points over Marcelo Bielsa’s men, as Leeds suffered a third loss in a row.

Leeds pushed hard to score but they had very few clear cut opportunities and Brighton managed to keep them at bay in the second half while creating their own chances to get a second goal.

Keown admits that once Brighton got ahead they never allowed Leeds a sniff and the Whites never looked like hitting their back of the net until after the hour mark.

He stressed that Brighton produced a brilliant performance to take three points from their trip to Elland Road.

The former defender said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “When Brighton went ahead they never looked like conceding and the manager changed the tactics beautifully.

“Leeds didn’t have a shot worthy of the name until the 62nd minute.

“An outstanding performance from Brighton.”

Leeds were without first choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the game and former Real Madrid custodian Kiko Casilla started.