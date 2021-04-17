The young Whites only needed to secure a draw away at Aston Villa on Friday, but ran out 2-1 winners and made sure they could not be caught at the top of the Premier League 2 Division Two table.
Leeds grabbed the win through goals from Sam Greenwood and Jack Jenkins to take them on to 52 points at the top of the league standings.
👏 #LUFC guard of honour for our U23s champions! #Family pic.twitter.com/yLcP3gCW9e
— Leeds United (@LUFC) April 17, 2021
And the young Whites have been hailed by the club’s players and staff, who gave them a guard of honour upon their return to Thorp Arch.
The Leeds Under-23 stars were applauded and saluted for their efforts, with the Premier League 2 Division Two title in the bag.
There was further good news for Leeds on Friday night as long-term injury absentee Adam Forshaw returned to action.
Forshaw, who had not played since the middle of 2019, managed 84 minutes in the Under-23s clash.
Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has regularly drafted senior team stars into Under-23s action this season in a bid to keep them fit and match sharp.