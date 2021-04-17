Leeds United’s players and staff have given the club’s Under-23s a guard of honour after they clinched the title on Friday night.

The young Whites only needed to secure a draw away at Aston Villa on Friday, but ran out 2-1 winners and made sure they could not be caught at the top of the Premier League 2 Division Two table.

Leeds grabbed the win through goals from Sam Greenwood and Jack Jenkins to take them on to 52 points at the top of the league standings.

And the young Whites have been hailed by the club’s players and staff, who gave them a guard of honour upon their return to Thorp Arch.

The Leeds Under-23 stars were applauded and saluted for their efforts, with the Premier League 2 Division Two title in the bag.

There was further good news for Leeds on Friday night as long-term injury absentee Adam Forshaw returned to action.

Forshaw, who had not played since the middle of 2019, managed 84 minutes in the Under-23s clash.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has regularly drafted senior team stars into Under-23s action this season in a bid to keep them fit and match sharp.