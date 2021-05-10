Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has insisted that while the Blues’ season might not have gone according to plan, on an individual level he is pleased with the game time he has got this term.

The Tractor Boys ended up finishing ninth in the League One table, far from any automatic promotion push and also not succeeding in qualifying for the playoffs.

Dozzell however saw his playing time drastically increase from the season prior, when he had made just ten appearances in the league for Ipswich, to now playing 43 times for them.

The midfielder revealed that he is satisfied with the playing time he received this season even though he feels Ipswich themselves had a season to forget.

He outlined the objective of helping his team as much as he can when next season rolls around and stressed the need for Ipswich to work hard to improve on the current campaign’s disappointment.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Dozzell said: “I’ve played a good number of matches this season and I’m happy with that.

“Everyone knows this campaign hasn’t gone how we wanted it to, but we will sit down and look at things and work hard for next season.

“On a personal note, though, of course I am pleased to have been involved a lot.

“I still need to kick on and help the team as much as possible and hopefully I can do that next year.”

Ipswich boss Paul Cook is expected to reshape his squad over the course of the summer as he bids to get the Tractor Boys ready for a promotion tilt, and Dozzell will hope to be key to his manager’s plans.