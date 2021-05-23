[social_warfare buttons="Facebook,Twitter,Whatsapp,Total"]

Ajax assistant coach Richard Witschge is an admirer of Club Brugge forward Noa Lang and is of the view that the Leeds United target has all the abilities that France legend Zinedine Zidane had as a player.

The 21-year-old took the Belgian top flight by storm after joining Club Brugge on an initial loan deal from Ajax last summer, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists from 24 league games.

Lang’s performances for the Club Brugge have seen him attract transfer interest from clubs, including Leeds, who are said to be keen to bolster their squad with the addition of the winger.

Ajax assistant coach Witschge, who worked with Lang during his time at the Eredivisie club, has dubbed the forward’s qualities unbelievable, having been impressed with him.

Witschge is of the view that Lang has all the qualities that his former team-mate Zidane had as a player and is hopeful that he also has a strong mind like the Frenchman as he continues to develop as a player.

“When you see his qualities, it is unbelievable“, Witschge said on the Warming Up podcast.

“He can play out with people and he has [an eye for] a through ball.

“I think he’s a bit of a Zidane.

“This guy is so athletic, fast and technical too.

“He basically has everything Zidane had.

“I hope he is just as strong in his mind as Zidane, who was also always focused on football.

“Work hard for it. I hope Noa can keep that up too.“

Club Brugge, who made Lang’s loan move from Ajax permanent, are said to be prepared to cash in on the player this summer and could do so for a fee in the region of €25m.