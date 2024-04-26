Inter are waiting for Aston Villa target Denzel Dumfries to give them an answer on a contract renewal offer and will sell the Dutchman if no agreement is reached.

Dumfries is happy to stay at Inter, but has been asking for his yearly salary of €2.5m to be doubled to €5m.

Inter have gone back to the full-back with an offer of €4m to keep him at the San Siro until 2027.

The Italian giants are now waiting to see what Dumfries says, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

If Dumfries will not sign the new contract then Inter will make him available for transfer, which is sure to interest Aston Villa, who are firm admirers.

Inter paid a fee of €14m to land the Dutchman from PSV Eindhoven, but would be looking for €25m to sell him this summer.

If Aston Villa can secure Champions League football then it could boost their hopes of tempting Dumfries to head to Villa Park.

It has been claimed that while Dumfries is prepared to move to the Premier League, he wants to join a bigger club than Villa.