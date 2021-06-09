Crystal Palace are suspicious that the unexpected vacancy at Everton turned Nuno Espirito Santo’s head despite negotiations progressing positively between the club and the Portuguese towards the start of the process, according to The Athletic.

Nuno was expected to become the next Crystal Palace boss and there were suggestions on Tuesday that the a deal was more or less in place between the former Wolves boss and the Eagles.

But the negotiations unravelled on Wednesday and Palace decided to walk away from the talks on the face of some last-minute demands from the 47-year-old.

Jorge Mendes contacted the Eagles to offer Nuno’s services in the first place and the club followed through with a few meetings, including one in Lisbon and the negotiations were progressing well.

But as the talks progressed, they became more protracted and it has been claimed that Crystal Palace believe that the vacancy at Everton turned Nuno’s head.

The former Wolves boss is one of the names on Everton’s radar and the Toffees are believed to be keen.

From the start of this month, the negotiations became more convoluted and Nuno’s demands continued to change the goalposts.

Eventually, it became clear to Crystal Palace that they had to move on to other candidates.

It remains to be seen whether Everton pick up the pieces and look to bring in Nuno as their new manager.