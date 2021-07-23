Bruno Fernandes has indicated that Manchester United fans should expect excitement next season as he welcomed Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have confirmed the signature of the 21-year-old winger on a five-year contract with an option of another year.

The Premier League giants have agreed to pay a fee of €85m fee to Dortmund for Sancho’s signature with the hope that the England winger will light up Old Trafford for years to come.

Fernandes expressed his delight at watching Sancho join Manchester United and is excited about the prospect of playing together in the same team in the coming weeks.

The Portuguese midfielder also teased the Manchester United fans and indicated that they should brace for exciting football next season.

Fernandes took to Twitter and wrote: “Welcome to the club Sancho.

“I look forward to playing together. Old Trafford are you ready?”

The deal between Manchester United and Dortmund will see the Red Devils pay €85m in five equal instalments of €17m.

Sancho will only join Manchester United’s pre-season training towards the end of the month as he was part of the England squad in the European Championship.