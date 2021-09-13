Schalke boss Dimitrios Grammozis has insisted that Manchester City loan star Ko Itakura oozes calmness on the ball and feels he is a good asset for the German club.

Itakura joined German second division club Schalke on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City during the recently concluded transfer window.

The Japan international aided Schalke to a 3-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in his first start and went on to help them keep a clean sheet against Paderborn at the weekend.

Itakura was a standout performer for Schalke, who have the option to make his loan move permanent, and impressed coach Grammozis with his display.

Reflecting on Itakura’s performance, Grammozis insisted that the Manchester City loan star oozes calmness while in possession and has a great way with the ball.

“He is characterised by his calmness with the ball“, Grammozis was quoted as saying by German outlet Soester Anzeiger.

“He has a great way of handling the ball.“

Grammozis also heaped praise on Itakura for his good communication on the pitch and went on to claim that is an asset to Schalke.

“He also has good communication“, the Greek tactician said.

“He’s an absolute asset to our team.“

Having made an impressive start to life at Schalke, Itakura will be looking to build on the momentum and potentially earn a permanent move to the German club.