David Meyler has insisted that Harry Kane’s body language is not right while on the pitch this season for Tottenham Hotspur and stressed he looks like a player that wants out of the club.

Kane is yet to find the back of the net for Spurs in the Premier League this season, with his only goals coming in the Europa Conference League qualifiers last month.

The striker was keen to leave Tottenham this summer with rivals Manchester City touted to be his destination, but Spurs chief Daniel Levy was reluctant to sell him and the jury is out on whether that has anything to do with his struggles on the pitch.

Ex-top flight star Meyler has insisted Kane’s body language while playing for Spurs is not right and stressed he is showing all the sings of a player that wants out the club at the moment.

Meyler suggested that Kane might still be frustrated that he could not leave for the Citizens this summer, which is affecting his performances on the pitch.

“He seems fed up”, Meyler told Off the Ball, while discussing Kane’s current form on the pitch.

“I think once he came out and made his statement saying that he is staying, and I think the team started, Tottenham obviously started really well in the Premier League, he has kind of come back is now their mainstay and it is not working.

“He does look fed up.

“His body language is off, there is no getting away from that.

“He just looks like he wants out.

“I think he thought there was going to be something else for him, that the team was moving in a good direction.

“I have seen some interviews where players are talking about Nuno and what he is bringing to the club, trying to bring that family atmosphere back, bit like what they had under [Mauricio] Pochettino.

“I think Harry Kane’s head is just scrambled.

“I think he has just had enough.

“I think he is probably annoyed that he has not got the move.”

Spurs are set to face Wolves in a EFL Cup clash on Wednesday and then will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the top flight on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether Kane will be able to get back to his best form in the upcoming games, following a season which saw him top the charts for assists and goals in the league.