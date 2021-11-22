Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon believes that the Whites’ summer signing Junior Firpo is struggling in the Premier League and may have underestimated the league.

Leeds did a deal with Barcelona to sign Firpo in the summer transfer window, addressing their need to sign a left-back following the exit of fan favourite Ezgjan Alioski.

He has not had an easy start to life at Elland Road, with injury and illness playing their part and has struggled to make an impact and live up to his billing.

He clocked just over half an hour in Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and again questions were raised over how he has adapted since his move.

For former Leeds defender Kilgallon, Firpo is struggling and may have made a mistake in underestimating the strength of the Premier League.

“He’s struggling at the minute”, Kilgallon said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think he’s come from Barcelona and maybe thought coming to the Premier League with Leeds might be not as hard; it’s twice as hard, you’ve got to give everything.

“He had covid and he’s been injured and injured again. You can’t be like that in the Premier League here.

“You’ve got to be fit because your team-mates get bored of it very quickly ‘oh he’s injured again’.

“It is hard to come over from another country and everything, but he’s got to be settling in.”

Leeds are struggling to find form in the Premier League and the loss at Tottenham has left them sitting only one place outside the relegation zone.

Firpo will be hoping he can quickly turn the page on his performances and help the Whites to go on a run of wins.