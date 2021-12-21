West Ham United captain Mark Noble has insisted that having the game against Norwich City called off this weekend has given the Hammers an advantage going into the EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers were supposed to face off against the Canaries but after the postponement of their Premier League game they will take on Spurs, who earned a hard-fought draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

Spurs and the Hammers will clash to determine who goes through to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, with both London teams looking on the competition as a potential trophy drought antidote.

Noble believes that with West Ham not having to expend their energies at the weekend, they will be better prepared and more energetic for the game against Spurs.

While Noble does not know whether the weekend game being called off impacts manager David Moyes’ team selection, he is sure that the EFL Cup match is a vital one for the Hammers.

Speaking to West Ham’s official website, Noble said: “Having the game against Norwich called off has obviously given us a few more days to prepare for it and the lads are a bit fresher, so that will make the gaffer change his mind a little bit as well, because players have had a bigger rest.

“Whether that changes his team selection, I don’t know, but it’s a massive game for us and something to look forward to.”

The Hammers have already defeated Spurs this season, in October in the league, and they will be looking to inflict a second loss on them in their bid to win a first EFL Cup.