Manchester United defender Eric Bailly continues to remain a target for AC Milan, who are desperate to bring in a centre-back this month.

The Ivorian defender is not happy with his lack of chances at Manchester United this season and is open to leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.

AC Milan have identified him as an option as they chase another centre-back, and the Serie A giants are believed to be considering signing him on loan.

The Rossoneri are reportedly wary of signing the centre-back for a two reasons, because of his injury history and his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Bailly continues to be a topic of discussion inside the AC Milan camp as a target this month.

The defender is open to a move to the San Siro and even Manchester United are believed to be open to a loan move for him.

Bailly is not a big part of their plans and the club are ready to consider loan offers for him.

But AC Milan are continuing to monitor other targets as well and they are yet to make any definitive decision on whether to move for Bailly.