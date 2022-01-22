Barcelona have not made a fresh move for Leeds United attacker Rodrigo yet, despite being linked with wanting the attacker, according to The Athletic.

The Catalans are trying to rebuild in the transfer market after a series of poor decisions and have been linked with former Valencia man Rodrigo.

Barcelona looked at signing Rodrigo from Leeds late in the summer transfer window and put in a loan bid to bring him back to La Liga.

Leeds though rejected the offer for the forward.

It has been speculated that the Catalans could come back this month, but they do not appear to have done so yet.

Rodrigo has struggled to live up to the expectations of many Leeds fans since the club splashed the cash to sign him from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

The 30-year-old has only scored nine times in 45 outings for the club, with just two of those goals coming this season.

Leeds have Rodrigo under contract until 2024 and Barcelona could struggle to tempt the club to let him go if they make an approach this month.