Burnley have joined the race to sign Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, who is also wanted at Bournemouth and FC Basel, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old centre-back spent the latter half of last season on loan at Preston North End and Liverpool are looking for another loan move for the Dutchman.

He has played four times for the Reds but Jurgen Klopp wants him to play regular football next season to aid his development.

Bournemouth are interested in getting their hands on Van den Berg and Basel are keen to take him to Switzerland.

And it has been claimed that Vincent Kompany now wants to take the defender to Burnley on loan for the rest of the season.

Burnley made a solid start to life back in the Championship with a win over Huddersfield on Friday night.

But Kompany wants more quality and believes Van den Berg will be a solid addition to his Clarets squad.

Bournemouth are offering him the chance to play in the Premier League and Basel are prepared to give the Dutchman a taste of European football.

Liverpool have given Van den Berg a major say on which club he wants to join this summer.