Italian side Venezia have been in touch with Adnan Januzaj about a possible move, but the winger is waiting for a switch to Everton.

Januzaj is a free agent after departing Spanish side Real Sociedad and he has made it his priority to return to the Premier League this summer.

The wide-man has attracted interest from Everton and could join Frank Lampard’s side, who may yet need to replace Anthony Gordon.

Italian side Venezia are also keen on the winger and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, have been in touch with him as they explore a deal.

Januzaj though is clear that he is still waiting for an offer from Everton.

He also has salary demands of €3m per year net, which would be difficult for Venezia to meet.

As a free agent, Januzaj does also not have to rush to join a new club as he could still do so after the transfer window closes.

If clubs fail to land the players they want, Januzaj could quickly become an attractive prospect as they would still be able to sign him.