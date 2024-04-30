Crystal Palace have rejected an approach from St Mirren to sign their 23-year-old defender Kofi Balmer, who will be allowed to leave the club in the summer, according to the South London Press.

Though the Eagles signed the player in the summer of 2022, he has yet to play a single minute for Crystal Palace’s first-team.

He has gone out on two separate loan spells though, the last one of which was at AFC Wimbledon in the second half of this season.

Wimbledon saw the qualities of the player, with manager Johnnie Jackson picking him in all but one game.

Now with the League Two season being over, Balmer’s future has come up for discussion.

Wimbledon are keen on signing Balmer on a permanent transfer, but have competition from St Mirren.

Balmer has an eye on returning to Michael O’Neil’s Northern Ireland squad next season and it remains to be seen whether his next club can help him with that.

A move to the Scottish top flight could be one which would appeal to the Northern Irishman, however St Mirren will have to agree a deal with Crystal Palace.