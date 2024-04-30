West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is open to leaving the club this summer in pursuit of a fresh challenge, according to talkSPORT.

The left-back has lost his place in the team and has been limited to just three Premier League starts.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and West Ham are prepared to sign him on fresh terms to extend his stay, with the Hammers valuing his experience.

However, Cresswell rejected an offer of a new deal recently and is likely to leave the London Stadium on a free transfer.

He is not keen to continue in a limited squad role and could well look for a new club in the summer.

Cresswell is open to a fresh challenge somewhere else where he could play more first-team football in the twilight of his career.

He has made just eight appearances in the Premier League this season and has largely been reduced to warming the bench.

West Ham signed Cresswell from Ipswich Town in 2014 and he has made 346 appearances for the Hammers.

However, he is now expected to draw the curtains on his decade-long association with the club.