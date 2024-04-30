Spartak Moscow have touched base with the representatives of David Moyes to check on his availability but for now, he is focused on finishing the season at West Ham United, according to the Daily Mail.

Moyes’ future at West Ham remains uncertain with the club publicly courting managers to replace him.

He will hold talks with West Ham chairman David Sullivan at the end of the season but is widely expected to move on from the London Stadium.

Spartak Moscow recently sacked Guille Abascal and are scouring the market for a new manager.

They have their eyes on Moyes and the club have been in touch with the representatives of the West Ham manager.

The Russian giants have enquired about the Scotsman’s availability amidst the uncertainty over his future at West Ham.

Moyes is reluctant to entertain the interest from Spartak Moscow and is looing to focus on West Ham’s end of the season.

The Scotsman has a big reputation in Europe, which was further enhanced by West Ham’s Europa Conference League triumph last season.