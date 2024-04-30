Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has revealed that given the finances Southampton want in a new Paul Onuachu deal, there are ‘very serious costs’ which are ‘out of the question’.

Onuachu completed a loan move from Southampton to Trabzonspor in last summer’s transfer window.

The tall striker has been a success in Turkish football, but Trabzonspor did not manage to put an option to buy in the loan deal with Saints.

They want to re-sign Onuachu on another loan deal, but Dogan admits Southampton are looking for a transfer fee and the costs involved are serious.

Trabzonspor are continuing talks to try to convince Southampton about another loan as the supremo is clear the current costs are ‘out of the question’ for the Turkish side.

“Our negotiations continue, we are in talks with his club”, Dogan was quoted as saying by beIN SPORTS Turkey.

“They want to sell him for a fee, he is a player with very serious costs.

“It is out of the question for Trabzonspor to incur such a cost at the moment.

“We are trying to agree on a rental formula.”

Southampton have Onuachu on a contract running until 2026 and as things stand he will be back at St Mary’s for pre-season this summer.

Trabzonspor are eyeing alternatives to Onuachu in the event they cannot hold onto him.