Barnsley are not expected to be making an announcement on their new manager today with the caretaker boss expected to take charge of their playoff semi-final first leg against Bolton Wanderers on Friday night, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

The League One club have been scrambling around for a new manager since deciding to sack Neill Collins before their final game of the regular season.

Martin Devaney has been in interim charge since then and Barnsley were expecting to bring in a new boss before the playoff semi-finals.

Their plan to appoint Dominik Thalhammer has been thwarted as he has been unable to get a work permit.

Interest in Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has also been played down and it seems there is no imminent announcement on the new manager.

Barnsley are still looking around for options and are not expected to be making any announcements today.

The Oakwell outfit are considering making a move for MK Dons boss Mike Williamson but it would require them to pay compensation.

For now, it seems likely that Devaney will be in the dugout when Barnsley host Bolton in the first leg of their playoff semi-final on Friday.