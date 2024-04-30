Manchester United are not prepared to accept a significantly reduced fee for Mason Greenwood, which could pave the way for his return to Old Trafford in the summer, according to ESPN.

The Premier League giants decided to loan out the forward to Getafe last summer after police investigations into him were closed last year.

Getafe are trying to find ways to extend his stay beyond the end of the season, but Manchester United are pushing to sell him.

However, it has been claimed that Manchester United have a clear stance on the final expectations of any deal to move him on.

Manchester United are looking for somewhere around £30m and £40m before agreeing to sell the striker this summer.

The club are not keen to sell him for a bargain price and have no plans to accept a significantly reduced fee.

If their asking price is not met, Greenwood could return to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Manchester United would prefer to sell him but they are not ready to allow circumstances dictate the forward’s price.