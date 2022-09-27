Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has hailed the Toffees’ supporters for their incredible support and claimed that Goodison Park has a war-like atmosphere during match days.

Iwobi came through the academy ranks of Arsenal and, after making more than 100 appearances for the Gunners, penned a five-year deal with Everton in the summer of 2019.

The 26-year-old regained his regular spot under Frank Lampard last season and this term has featured in all eight of the Toffees’ opening fixtures, winning praise for his displays.

Everton are undefeated in their last six games and Iwobi hailed the Toffees’ supporters for their unyielding support for the team through thick and thin.

Iwobi stated that seeing the supporters’ unwavering faith in them provided the team with a sense of confidence and claimed that playing at Goodison Park on a matchday always gave them a feeling of going to war.

“It’s crazy – the passion, the roar… It’s almost like war”, Iwobi told Everton’s official matchday programme.

“It’s like you’re going to war – not just for yourself and the team, but you’re representing so many Evertonians.

“It’s those moments you live for.

“The way they were turning up in such big numbers even to the training ground before games was amazing.

“That has an impact on you. It was incredible, it felt like a movie.

“It gave us that belief. We felt like if they believe in us, why shouldn’t we?

“That feeling has carried on into this season and there’s a proper togetherness between us, which we enjoy.”

Everton are 13th in the Premier League table and Lampard’s side are determined not to repeat previous years relegation struggle this season, as they look to reward the fans for their faith.