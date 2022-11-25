Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he felt unconditional love from the Leeds United fans even when the team were going through a bad patch.

Leeds sacked Bielsa in February this year, after 170 games as boss, as they worried about being able to survive in the Premier League.

The club brought in Jesse Marsch to succeed him and the American has had mixed results so far, with speculation that he could lose his job before Leeds won away at Liverpool.

Bielsa is still out of work, but was targeted by Bournemouth recently, though it has been suggested the Cherries have been unable to agree terms with him.

The Argentine still has fond memories of his time at Elland Road and, at an event in Norway, revealed that he felt unconditional love from the fans, even when results were bad.

Bielsa said: “I still felt loved and respected even if we were in a negative phase.

“One of the strongest emotions of a human being, is being loved and love unconditionally.

“What I received from you Leeds supporters is much more than I deserve.”

The legendary tactician admits that he wishes his time at Leeds had ended in a different way, dubbing his Elland Road experience “amazing”.

“My years in Leeds were amazing”, he said.

“I would have given it all to end it in a better way.”

It remains to be seen if Leeds might look to bring Bielsa back in some capacity in the future, given the standing he retains at Elland Road.