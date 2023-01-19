Danny Ings rejected two other Premier League clubs ahead of accepting a move to West Ham United in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 30-year-old striker is closing in on a move to the Hammers after the east London club agreed on a fee with Aston Villa.

West Ham have agreed to pay a fee of £12m to Aston Villa with the add-ons set to take the deal to around £15m.

Ings is set to travel to London later this afternoon and is currently at Aston Villa’s training ground where he is saying his goodbyes.

Two more Premier League clubs were interested in him and made offers to sign the forward this month.

But Ings rejected those approaches in favour of moving to West Ham in the ongoing transfer window.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and the former Liverpool striker will soon sign a contract with West Ham once all the formalities are done.

West Ham will hope to complete the deal in time to register the striker for their clash against Everton this weekend.

David Moyes has been keen to bring in a striker this month and West Ham are on the verge of delivering Ings to him.