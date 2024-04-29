West Ham United as a destination for Julen Lopetegui is ‘back on the table’, with his move to AC Milan becoming less likely, according to the Guardian.

Lopetegui seemed nailed on to be on his way to AC Milan over the weekend when it emerged that an agreement was in place between the two sides.

AC Milan and the Spaniard also had agreed on a contract and Lopetegui has been expecting the final approval this week.

However, the Rossoneri have been spooked by the reaction from the fans and the club are reportedly considering other options.

And it has been claimed that the former Wolves boss is now far less likely to become the next AC Milan manager.

The Rossoneri are actively looking at other candidates despite having a deal in place with the Spaniard.

West Ham are back in the race for Lopetegui, who they have spoken to, as they look to find a replacement for David Moyes.

His experience in the Premier League is admired by David Sullivan even if the hierarchy are not completely sold on getting him.

Lopetegui could be viewed as a safe pair of hands at the London Stadium given his prior experience in the Premier League.