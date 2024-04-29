Former top flight defender Stephen Craigan believes that Rangers defender John Souttar is benefiting from having Leon Balogun alongside him as a calming influence.

Gers boss Philippe Clement recently dropped Connor Goldson from the side and slotted in experienced centre-back Balogun next to Souttar.

The 35-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong and was again impressive in Rangers’ 2-1 win away at St Mirren on Sunday.

Craigan thinks that Balogun is playing so well that it may mean Goldson is out of the period for an extended amount of time.

He said on BBC Sportsound: “Well, Connor Goldson might have an extended rest, to quote Philippe Clement, because bringing in Leon Balogun with the experience, I think his leadership qualities, he never gets flustered.

“He’s probably been thrown into the spotlight because all the pressure has been on Connor Goldson.

“He’s clearly been in the team to take a little bit of focus away from him, but his reading of the game, his understanding of the game, his recovery pace for 35 years of age.”

Craigan also noted that having Balogun in the team in settling his defensive partner Souttar and limiting his mistakes.

“He also settles John Souttar down. We didn’t talk about John Souttar an awful lot today and he didn’t make any individual errors and his positioning was good.

“Sometimes having that security blanket beside you in an older, experienced player like Leon Balogun can help John Souttar through games”, the former defender added.

Goldson has been an ever present at Rangers when fit, but now finds himself out of the team and having to fight his way back under Clement.