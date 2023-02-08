Simon Jordan is not sure about Leeds United wanting Andoni Iraola as he feels it is more of the same that got them into their current mess.

The Rayo Vallecano boss has emerged as the number-one contender to become the next Leeds manager.

Leeds have held talks with the Spaniard, who has got Vallecano up to fifth in La Liga this season, and they are hoping to make an appointment ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.

Iraola worked under Marcelo Bielsa before and is believed to be cut from the same cloth of coaching philosophy.

But Jordan insisted that it is the right move for Leeds as Bielsa’s philosophy is the reason why the club are in a mess at the moment.

He feels they do not need the organised chaos that the Argentinian and later his successor, Jesse Marsch, propagated and believes Leeds need a coach who can come in and provide some organisation and balance to the side.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “All of that doesn’t fill me or inspire me with a great deal of confidence in Leeds.

“First of all, Bielsa was the lightning rod to get Leeds out of the Championship, which cannot be taken away from him.

“But I also think that despite the hero-worshipping, there was a distinct possibility he could have got them relegated, which is of no use to man or beast.

“If they are going for someone who brings organised chaos, they don’t need any help with that as they have got that already.

“That’s what got them in the mess they are in.

“Jesse Marsch provided organised chaos. They don’t need organised chaos.

“They need to structure a side and give it some balance.

“I hate the word philosophy but get some organisational thinking about how they are going to play and then stick to it.”

Leeds also sounded out Carlos Corberan, but he has signed a new contract at West Brom.