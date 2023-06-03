Alexis Mac Allister’s father is set to travel to England soon with Liverpool closing in on a deal to sign the Brighton midfielder this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mac Allister is almost certain to leave Brighton and several big Premier League clubs are interested in getting their hands on him.

However, Liverpool have a major edge in the race to sign him and the Argentinian is expected to end up at Anfield in the next transfer window.

Talks have been ongoing between Mac Allister’s camp and the Reds for several weeks and there are suggestions that a verbal agreement is in place over a contract.

And it has been claimed that his father will now travel to England to close out a deal with the Merseyside giants.

Mac Allister’s father also acts as his agent and the negotiations have now entered the final quarter.

With the midfielder’s parent set to be in England, Liverpool are also in a hurry to get a deal over the line.

Liverpool are now looking to close out the agreement on personal terms next week and finalise the Argentinian’s arrival.

Mac Allister has a buyout clause in his Brighton contract and Liverpool are expected to trigger that.