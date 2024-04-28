Celtic legend Pat Bonner has revealed he is surprised by the lack of game time that James Forrest has been getting with the Bhoys this season.

Forrest was handed a rare start by Brendan Rodgers at Dens Park against Dundee on Sunday and scored both Celtic’s goals in a 2-1 win over Dundee.

His first goal was a superb volley from the edge of the box in the first half, while his second, in the second half, was a low, driven shot.

Celtic maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with the win and Bonner admits he is surprised Forrest is not playing more often.

The Bhoys legend said on BBC Sportsound: “Forrest’s been on and off the bench, but today he started and that was a really good decision.

“It is surprising he has not featured more, especially when a manager comes out and says he’s the best winger at the club.”

Rodgers will be looking to keep Forrest fit and fresh to make a further impact on the title run-in.

Celtic are next due to play host to Hearts at Celtic Park, before then also welcoming rivals Rangers to the ground.