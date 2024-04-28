Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has indicated that some of the Reds players may now have stopped listening to Jurgen Klopp, especially a group he dubbed the ‘sour grapes gang’.

Klopp has just three games left as Liverpool manager before he departs the club at the end of the season.

He saw his Liverpool side drop more points in the Premier League on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United.

Klopp cut a frustrated figure on the touchline at the London Stadium and also had a falling out with star forward Mohamed Salah as he was brought onto the pitch.

Whelan thinks that some of the Liverpool players may have stopped listening to Klopp, especially those who want more playing time, who he feels often form a ‘sour grapes gang’ and will now be waiting for the new boss.

“You know when players are not getting in the team, it becomes a little sour grapes gang”, Whelan said after the West Ham game on LFC TV.

“Then when the manager says he’s leaving, that sour grapes gang all changes, new manager’s coming in.

“There’s a different mindset now with some of the players, they will think he is going; no matter what he says now he is gone next season so we will wait for the new manager and we may have a chance of playing more than under Jurgen Klopp.

“They should listen to him until the end of the season, but you can’t take it for granted that they are.”

Liverpool are set to appoint Dutchman Arne Slot as Klopp’s replacement and the current Feyenoord coach is sure to be watching the Reds’ games during the run-in as he assesses the squad he will inherit.