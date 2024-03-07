Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has pointed out that Ipswich Town keep finding ways to change games with their use of substitutes this season.

The players from the bench again made the difference on Tuesday night when Ipswich rallied late to win 3-2 against Bristol City at Portman Road.

The win kept them second in the league and just three points behind league leaders Leicester City.

Kieran McKenna threw in the changes around the hour mark to change the course of the game as Ipswich were struggling for rhythm against a compact Bristol City side.

However, Wes Burns, Ali Al-Hamadi, Jack Taylor and Jeremy Sarmiento all contributed to their coming back from behind and getting all three points in their pursuit of automatic promotion.

Clarke insisted that it has been the theme of Ipswich’s season as their substitutes have been making decisive contributions consistently in the Championship.

The former EFL star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “It’s always the subs that seem to be making the difference.

“Obviously, it was a Leif Davis show in a way because he gets two assists and a goal.

“But the game really turned when Burns, Sarmiento, Taylor and Al-Hamadi came on and all massively influential in the game.

“That’s been the story of Ipswich, they are able to make multiple subs that can just change things at the drop of a hat.”

Sarmiento and Omari Hutchinson made a similar impact with goals in Ipswich’s win over Birmingham City last month.