The mother of Tottenham Hotspur bound Lucas Bergvall, Malin, has revealed that Spurs’ impressed with their presentation, where they highlighted her son’s strengths and weaknesses.

In the January transfer window, Tottenham agreed to a deal with Swedish outfit Djurgarden to sign the 18-year-old talented midfielder in the summer.

Several European outfits were keen to land Bergvall in the January transfer window, but Tottenham emerged victorious by convincing the player and his family that a move to London would benefit his future.

The Djurgarden youngster’s mother revealed that Spurs gave a good presentation, which showcased how well they were aware of Bergvall’s strengths and weaknesses.

She also added that Tottenham explained how they want to utilise Bergvall’s skills and help him to develop.

“Spurs had a really good presentation”, Bergvall told The Athletic.

“They seemed to really know him and could explain and show a lot of clips why they wanted to use him.

“They knew what his strengths and weaknesses were.

“It was not just a selling pitch.”

Bergvall has been a regular starter for Dujrgarden this season and he will be looking forward to joining Ange Postecoglou’s side over the course of pre-season.