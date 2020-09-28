Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has expressed his strong belief that Whites new boy Rodrigo is turning into a very good player for the Yorkshire giants.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa bought in Spanish number 9 Rodrigo from La Liga outfit Valencia as competition for first-choice hitman Patrick Bamford last month.

So far, the 29-year-old has come on from the bench in all three of Leeds’ Premier League outings, while also clocking the full 90 minutes in his team’s EFL Cup tie against Hull City on 16th September.

Rodrigo is yet to open his goalscoring account for his new team but Leeds legend Dorigo believes the player is turning out to be a great signing for the Whites.

The ex-Leeds star is confident that Rodrigo’s quality will shine through once he is fully adapted to the cut and thrust of top flight football and lauded the striker’s contribution to Leeds’ 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane in the Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United on Sunday.

“Rodrigo, you know he is going to be turning into a very good player for us”, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“It just takes a little bit of time to get the understanding defensively as well as attacking wise.

“Second half [against Sheffield United] I thought he certainly made a difference.”

Leeds have so far won two out of the three games they have played in the Premier League and will look to extend their winning run to three at the weekend, when they play host to Manchester City at Elland Road.