Everton and Paris Saint-Germain have not begun talks over making Moise Kean’s loan move to the Ligue 1 side permanent and are in no rush to do so, it has been claimed.

Kean joined French champions PSG on a season-long loan last summer following a disappointing debut campaign at Premier League club Everton.

Having managed to find his form in the French capital, there has been talk of the striker’s loan move to PSG being made permanent at the end of the season.

Though the Ligue 1 giants have expressed their interest in buying Kean, they will have to negotiate terms with Everton as they do not have an option to make his move permanent included in the loan deal with the Toffees.

According to French daily Le Parisien, Everton and PSG are yet to open talks over the prospect of making the Italy international’s loan move permanent.

It is said that the two clubs are in no rush to start negotiations and make a decision regarding the 20-year-old’s future.

There have been suggestions that Everton could demand a €60m to €70m fee for the sale of Kean in the summer and it remains to be seen if PSG will be prepared to shell out such an amount.

It has also been claimed that Juventus could be interested in re-signing the Italian, who recently admitted that he has a soft spot for his former club.