Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sent Antonio Rudiger in from training early on Sunday after he was involved in a bust-up with team-mate Kepa, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues were thrashed 5-2 at home by strugglers West Brom on Saturday at Stamford Bridge and the defeat has raised questions over whether they can keep those nipping at their heels to get into the top four at bay.

Chelsea trained on Easter Sunday and during the session an argument broke out between defender Rudiger and goalkeeper Kepa, with both players then pushing each other.

It is claimed that Rudiger went in with a late challenge on Kepa in a small sided game and Tuchel opted to send the defender in early to cool down.

The German is suggested to have since apologised to Kepa and Tuchel considers the matter to be closed.

The pressure is now on Chelsea to continue the momentum of Tuchel’s early period in charge and secure a spot in the Premier League’s top four as well as fighting on in the Champions League.

Chelsea are in continental action later this week when they take on Portuguese outfit FC Porto, while their next league game is a London derby away at Crystal Palace.

Tuchel’s side boast a two-point advantage over fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur, sixth placed Liverpool and seventh placed West Ham with eight games left and a serious scrap for fourth spot in the Premier League now in progress.