Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are weighing up making a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 20-year-old forward is considered a bright young talent of European football and was in demand when he joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

He has scored 13 times in all competitions this season and is seen as a player with a high ceiling.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted ahead of the summer and three big-name clubs are considering signing him.

It has been claimed that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are showing real interest in the forward.

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a striker and want Sesko as some real competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Chelsea and Arsenal are both in the market for forwards and are pushing to move ahead in the race for the Slovenian.

A €50m release clause and relatively low wages make him an attractive financial proposition for clubs as well in the era of tightening PSR rules.