Liverpool do not have any plans to make an approach for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in the summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Colwill has been on Liverpool’s radar for several years and the club have been keeping tabs on him for a while.

Chelsea’s concerns around PSR mean that the club could be open to selling the academy product this summer in order to show a pure profit on their books.

Liverpool have recently been linked with reviving interest in Colwill in the next summer transfer window and the Reds are expected to sign at least one new centre-back.

However, it has been claimed that the Reds are not planning to try and sign the Chelsea star in the coming months.

Liverpool are still to identify their new manager and are focused on appointing Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The Reds are not likely to make any moves on potential new signings until a new manager is appointed.

And it seems unlikely Colwill will be one of the players they are considering signing in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with the defender’s entourage but there is still no concrete interest.

Chelsea are also not interested in selling Colwill this summer despite their PSR concerns.