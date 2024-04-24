The release clause in the contract of Chelsea and Manchester United tracked Castello Lukeba’s RB Leipzig contract is more than previously anticipated.

The 21-year-old French defender has wasted little time in making himself important at Leipzig since joining them from Lyon last summer for a deal worth up to €34m.

There is already talk of him leaving Leipzig and Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on his development in Germany.

It has been suggested that he has a €70m release clause in his contract that comes into effect in 2025.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the release clause figure in Lukeba’s contract is bigger.

It has been claimed that the buyout clause in Lukeba’s contract for next year is a whooping €90m.

Leipzig are calm about the speculation surrounding the defender and are not expecting to lose him this summer.

The release clause comes down to €65m to €70m range only in 2026 if he stays on at Leipzig.

The German club are secure about his future and are aware that they will bag a massive fee if and when the Frenchman leaves.