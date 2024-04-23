Manchester United and Chelsea are eyeing a summer swoop for RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old centre-back Castello Lukeba in the summer.

Leipzig forked out around €34m to sign the young defender from French giants Lyon last summer.

The Frenchman has been a regular in the Leipzig team this season and has also gained experience of playing in the Champions League.

Leipzig are now facing the threat of losing the young centre-back after just one season in Germany.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in getting their hands on Lukeba.

It has been claimed that the two Premier League are giving serious consideration to signing the young French defender.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Lukeba over several weeks and Chelsea recently made an enquiry for him.

The German club do not want to sell him but Lukeba has a €70m release clause in his contract which will be valid in 2025.

If one of the Premier League clubs trigger the clause, Leipzig would have no choice but to see him leave.

However, if they want him this summer they will have to agree a fee.