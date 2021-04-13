Joe Ledley believes it is not looking good for Celtic in their pursuit of Eddie Howe to take over as manager, but insists the tactician would be better taking the Parkhead job than accepting the job at Crystal Palace or Southampton.

Howe is the frontrunner to take over at Celtic Park, but the former Bournemouth boss has not committed to the Scottish giants yet and there are suggestions that he is waiting to see whether he could be offered a Premier League job.

He has been linked with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, while Ledley feels that Southampton are also a possibility for Howe.

Ledley is sure that Celtic would be better for Howe than Crystal Palace or Southampton, but admits that he does not feel it is looking good for his former charges in their pursuit.

He said on the Celtic Huddle: “A few clubs down south, I know, are interested. Palace and Southampton I’ve heard as well.

“I think Celtic would be a lot better for him.

“For me, it’s the greatest club I’ve ever played for – and one of the biggest clubs in the UK. I’d like to see Eddie Howe at Celtic.

“But it doesn’t look good at the moment. I think Eddie will be looking at Premier League.

“You are going from one club that demands to win every game and then you go to Crystal Palace and you are happy with a draw at certain places.

“But if you become the manager of Celtic and do well, you’ll be loved forever.

“If you win titles and do well in the Champions League, he’ll go down in history.”

Celtic are currently being led by interim boss John Kennedy, who may yet prove to be an option for the club to take the role on a permanent basis.