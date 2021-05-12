Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Livingston in an away Scottish Premiership clash this evening.

The Gers are now looking to make sure they go through the season unbeaten and pick up the maximum six points from their final two league games as they look to cap off their title-winning campaign in style.

Rangers edged out Livingston 1-0 in the last meeting between the two teams this season, while they have yet to concede a goal in the last six encounters between the sides.

Victory for Steven Gerrard’s men tonight would move them on to the 99 points mark, with one more game left to play.

For this evening’s league clash, Gerrard picks Jon McLaughlin in goal, with James Tavernier and Joe Aribo as full-backs. Connor Goldson partners Jack Simpson in central defence.

Further up the pitch the Gers manager opts to deploy Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi in midfield, while Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Scott Wright and Jermain Defoe.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Aribo, Kamara, Davis, Hagi, Roofe, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McGregor, Defoe, Itten, Wright, Stewart, King