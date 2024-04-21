Philippe Clement has insisted that Rangers are still in the Scottish Premiership title race and he is enjoying the challenge of winning multiple trophies in the final weeks of the season.

Cyriel Dessers scored twice on Sunday as Rangers beat Hearts 2-0 in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Celtic are waiting for Rangers in the final after beating Aberdeen on penalties on Saturday.

Rangers have lost ground in the title race and are now three points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership table.

Clement admitted that Rangers needed the result after suffering two setbacks in the league in the last week but the Gers boss is insistent that his team are very much in the title race.

He insisted that he and his team are enjoying the challenge and pressure that comes with trying to win multiple trophies in the final weeks of the season.

“It’s a very important thing because we had two knocks this week”, he told BBC Scotland.

“Ross County I was totally not pleased about.

“Dundee I think we missed some luck, on a normal surface you have another kind of game.

“Like you see today, we play a better game.

“We are in a title chase, we are in a cup final, and we are really hungry for more trophies.

“I think everyone in Scotland will be really excited about that, that there’s a challenge for trophies.”

Rangers will be travelling to The SMISA Stadium next Sunday to take on St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.