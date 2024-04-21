Cyriel Dessers has claimed that Rangers are the best team in Scotland when they are in a rhythm and is hoping that the team get their vibe back for the final league games of the season.

Dessers was the hero for Rangers today as he scored twice and helped the team to beat Hearts 2-0 in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Rangers are in the final of the cup but have lost ground in the title race and are now three points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

However, Dessers and Rangers are not prepared to give up and he insisted that after the split it is a new league and they can start afresh following the last two disappointing results in the league.

He admitted that the pressure is on Rangers but he believes that given the form they have shown, his side team are still the best team in Scotland when they are playing with rhythm.

The Rangers striker told BBC Scotland: “We have six more games and everything to play for.

“It’s a new league starting next weekend and we know what we have to do to win the title. Hopefully, we can execute that on the pitch.

“The pressure is rising after the week we had.

“To do it in the big moments today against a good team, I think we be happy with the performance and result.

“We can look with confidence to the next games.

“If you look at the last months, we showed what we’re capable of. It’s just the thing to find this vibe back.

“If we can find that rhythm back, I think we’re the best team in the league.”

Rangers will hope to get back to winning ways when they visit St. Mirren next Sunday.