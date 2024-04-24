Rangers are facing the threat of losing their academy director Zeb Jacobs to Feyenoord, with the Dutch club in talks with the 29-year-old.

Jacobs joined Rangers following stints in Belgium with KV Mechelen, where he was an academy coach, and Royal Antwerp, where he was the head of development.

He joined Rangers as the head of coaching in 2022 but was later promoted to academy director.

The 29-year-old has earned praise for the work he has carried out in the Rangers academy and he is now being heavily courted by Feyenoord.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, the Rotterdam club are in talks with Jacobs over taking him to Feyenoord at the end of the season.

Their current head of academy will leave in the summer and Feyenoord are pushing hard to land Jacobs.

However, they are not the only club in the race for him as the Belgian is also being chased by one of the top Premier League sides.

But Feyenoord are the ones who are putting in the legwork to convince him to move to Rotterdam.

The Feyenoord hierarchy have zeroed in on wanting Jacobs despite receiving other recommendations.