Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his team to lock horns with Hearts at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final this afternoon.

Celtic edged out Aberdeen in Saturday’s semi-final and are waiting for the winners’ of today’s encounter.

Rangers head into the clash on a low note, having lost at Ross County and drawn at Dundee to put their title hopes in real peril.

Progressing through to the Scottish Cup final is a must for the Gers today as they seek to keep another avenue to silverware open.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in February in the Scottish Premiership and saw Rangers run out 5-0 winners.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal today, while at the back Clement picks a four of James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, John Souttar and Dujon Sterling.

In the engine room, Rangers go with John Lundstram and Mohammed Diomande, while Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement needs to shake things up he has options on his bench and they include Connor Goldson and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Souttar, Sterling, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Matondo, Sima, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Goldson, Silva, Lawrence, Dowell, Roofe, Barisic, Raskin, McCausland