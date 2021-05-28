Celtic are pushing Eddie Howe to give them a clear answer soon on whether he wants to sign on the dotted line to become their manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish champions sacked Neil Lennon earlier this year and two weeks after the end of the season they are still without a manager.

Howe has been the overwhelming favourite to become their new manager and the club have held extensive talks with the former Bournemouth boss over taking charge at Celtic Park and taking on the job of catching Rangers.

Celtic have been hoping to announce his name for several weeks now, but Howe is yet to provide his final green signal to the move.

And it has been claimed that patience is now running thin at Parkhead with regards to their pursuit of Howe.

Celtic are now putting pressure on the 43-year-old to give them a clear-cut answer on whether he will sign up or not.

Howe is believed to be pushing to have his choice of backroom staff and may wants assurances over the transfer budget at Parkhead.

He has remained Celtic’s preferred choice of manager but for the moment the dotted line is still without his signature.

With pre-season only a few weeks away and the Champions League qualifiers early in the summer, Celtic are desperate to sort out the managerial situation in the coming days.